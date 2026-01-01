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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2021 Toyota 4Runner

116,528 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

Watch This Vehicle
14419023.822406227?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32154

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 14419023.822406227?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32154
  2. 14419023
  3. 14419023
  4. 14419023
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$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,528KM
VIN JTERU5JRXM5913097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-889-XXXX

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204-889-3700

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$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2021 Toyota 4Runner