2021 Toyota Sienna

Listing ID: 9588316

Stock #: F4XFTX

F4XFTX VIN: 5TDGRKEC5MS033047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XFTX

Mileage 27,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Axle Ratio: TBD Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S Transmission: Continuously Variable (eCVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes) GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs) Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Door auto-latch Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Power Sliding Rear Doors Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

