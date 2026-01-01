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Local Trade In! Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Premium - Two-zone climate system - Power operated passenger seat - Sensus Navigation - Foldable load floor with cargo divider and grocery bag holder - HomeLink® and automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass - Power folding outer rear head restraints - Rear and front park assist - Keyless entry with hands-free power tailgate opening and closing - Load Securing Net - Sim Card - Protection package* - Manual seat cushion extensions, driver and passenger seat - 19 5-Spoke Black White Alloy Wheel - Panoramic roof Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC40

64,906 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volvo XC40

Momentum Premium | Climate

Watch This Vehicle
14140321

2021 Volvo XC40

Momentum Premium | Climate

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,906KM
VIN YV4162UK3M2532344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7J657
  • Mileage 64,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade In!
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Premium
- Two-zone climate system
- Power operated passenger seat
- Sensus Navigation
- Foldable load floor with cargo divider and grocery bag holder
- HomeLink® and automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Power folding outer rear head restraints

- Rear and front park assist
- Keyless entry with hands-free power tailgate opening and closing
- Load Securing Net
- Sim Card
- Protection package*
- Manual seat cushion extensions, driver and passenger seat
- 19 5-Spoke Black White Alloy Wheel
- Panoramic roof
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
AT&T Sensus Connect In-Car WiFi w/3 Month Trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-0756

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$32,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC40