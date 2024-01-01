$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LS **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
