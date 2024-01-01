Menu
Look at this 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

43,468 KM

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LS **New Arrival**

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LS **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

43,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2022 Chevrolet Malibu