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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

29,320 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14138767

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
29,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D96NRE05749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Area 51
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Equipment Group 400A
Driver Restriction Features
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: paddle shifters (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TIRES: 225/65R17 ALL TERRAIN (STD)
EBONY/AREA 51 UNIQUE CLOTH HEATED SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: easy to clean cloth 8-way power driver (fore/aft up/down recline lumbar) and 6-way manual passenger (fore/aft up/down w/manual recline) seats
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2022 Ford Bronco Sport