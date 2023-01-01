$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST **New Arrival**
2022 Ford Edge
ST **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Ford Edge ST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/166 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover (STD), Wheels: 20" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 Assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, adaptive dashcards and conversational voice command recognition. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411