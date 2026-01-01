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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2022 Ford Edge

44,163 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Edge

SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a

Watch This Vehicle
14161465

2022 Ford Edge

SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,163KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91NBA83663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7JFUH
  • Mileage 44,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
speed-compensated volume
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
If you decide to continue service
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 6 speakers
USB media hub A and C style and SiriusXM w/360L including super categories/live sports categories
for your recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles
SiriusXM w/360L includes a 3-month prepaid subscription
All services require a subscription
sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period
Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe
the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates
Fees and taxes apply
See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel
which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349
Visit http://www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information
Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions
All fees
content and features are subject to change
Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc
and its respective subsidiaries

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$30,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2022 Ford Edge