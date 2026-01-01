$30,987+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a
2022 Ford Edge
SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7JFUH
- Mileage 44,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia on Regent
Birchwood Kia on Regent
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204-667-9993