2022 Ford Edge

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

SiriusXM

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio Data System and External Memory Control

speed-compensated volume

In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

If you decide to continue service

Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 6 speakers

USB media hub A and C style and SiriusXM w/360L including super categories/live sports categories

for your recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles

SiriusXM w/360L includes a 3-month prepaid subscription

All services require a subscription

sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period

Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe

the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates

Fees and taxes apply

See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel

which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349

Visit http://www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information

Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions

All fees

content and features are subject to change

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