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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2025 Kia Seltos

13,787 KM

Details Description Features

$35,524

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Seltos

SX

Watch This Vehicle
14435818

2025 Kia Seltos

SX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$35,524

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,787KM
VIN KNDETCA70S7776648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 235/45R18
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
USB charger and media input port
Sofino Leather Seat Trim
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Kia Connect -inc: 10.25" display w/navigation
Bluetooth and Bose premium sound system
driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start And Smart Device Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$35,524

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2025 Kia Seltos