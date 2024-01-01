$44,443+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD Elevation High Elevation Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$44,443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 48,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Assist Steps | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Discover the ultimate blend of power and sophistication with this 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Elevation. With only 48,507 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free truck is a rare find that's ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- High Elevation Package for enhanced style and functionality
- Heated seats and steering wheel for comfort in any weather
- Trailering package for your hauling needs
- Rear vision camera for improved safety and convenience
- 18" black painted aluminum wheels for a bold look
- LED fog lamps for enhanced visibility
Experience the rugged elegance of this GMC Canyon today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to take it for a test drive, or contact us to start your purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines capability, comfort, and style in one impressive package.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
