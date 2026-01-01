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Key Features - SLT Pro Grade Pkg - Power Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - 8-Way Power Driver Seat - Heated Steering Wheel - Automatic Climate Control - Remote Vehicle Start - Infotainment Package II - GMC Infotainment w/Nav - Bose Speaker System - Apple Carplay/Android Auto - Power Liftgate Safety Features - GMC Pro Safety Plus - Adaptive Cruise Control - Forward Collsiion Warning - Lane Assist - Blind Spot - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Backup Camera - Rear Park Assist And more! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2022 GMC Terrain

63,927 KM

Details Description Features

$28,094

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT | Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
14499316

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT | Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14499316
  2. 14499316
Contact Seller

$28,094

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,927KM
VIN 3GKALVEV6NL126939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PU83
  • Mileage 63,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- SLT Pro Grade Pkg
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Infotainment Package II
- GMC Infotainment w/Nav
- Bose Speaker System
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Power Liftgate

Safety Features

- GMC Pro Safety Plus
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Forward Collsiion Warning
- Lane Assist
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Backup Camera
- Rear Park Assist

And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
includes garage door opener
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
All-Wheel Drive System
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$28,094

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2022 GMC Terrain