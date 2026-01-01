$28,094+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT | Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX |
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT | Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX |
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$28,094
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7PU83
- Mileage 63,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- SLT Pro Grade Pkg
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Infotainment Package II
- GMC Infotainment w/Nav
- Bose Speaker System
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Power Liftgate
Safety Features
- GMC Pro Safety Plus
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Forward Collsiion Warning
- Lane Assist
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Backup Camera
- Rear Park Assist
And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-888-2277