2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 9581434
- Stock #: F4X5YX
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ5NH421606
-
Exterior Colour
QUARTZ WHITE
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
17,740 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Audio System -inc: 8" display screen
Blue Link and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
