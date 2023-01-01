2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sale $41,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 7 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9581434

9581434 Stock #: F4X5YX

F4X5YX VIN: 5NMS3DAJ5NH421606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 17,740 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters GVWR: 2,380 kgs 4.081 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Sensors Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Bluetooth hands-free phone system Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Delay Off Interior Lighting Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Smart Device Remote Engine Start Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Audio System -inc: 8" display screen Blue Link and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.