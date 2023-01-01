2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support, driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Spoiler
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Intermittent Wipers
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Here HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Prem Audio System w/Nav -inc: 8 speakers, HD Radio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power), dual rear USB charge port, wireless charging p...
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
recline
