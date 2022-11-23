Menu
2022 Jeep Gladiator

10,000 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon AS NEW! Thule Rack & Hard Tonneau

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon AS NEW! Thule Rack & Hard Tonneau

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9365551
  Stock #: GT8100
  VIN: 1C6JJTBG5NL102582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8100
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WICKED 'SARGE GREEN' RUBICON W/ THULE RACK & HARD TONNEAU INCLUDED! *** AS NEW CONDITION... ONLY 10,000 KMS + JEEP WARRANTY!! *** FACTORY TOW PACKAGE + NAVIGATION + REMOTE START!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2022 Gladiator Rubicon comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted all-weather Gladiator mats. Yes - only 10,000 kilometers! Now sale priced at just $65,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
