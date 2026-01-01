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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Looking for a practical, tech-forward crossover that wont break the bank at the pump? This 2022 Nissan Kicks SV in Super Black delivers an impressive city fuel economy of 7.7L/100km, comes with a clean CARFAX, and is packed with features youd expect on a higher trim including remote start, heated front seats, and a full suite of driver assistance tech. - Clean CARFAX peace of mind included - Keyfob Remote Start warm it up before you get in - Heated Front Bucket Seats with 6-way adjustable driver and passenger positions - 8 Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio - Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) for relaxed highway driving - Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors for confident maneuvering - Proximity Key with Push Button Start - Automatic Air Conditioning and Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel - 17 Alloy Wheels and 205/55R17 all-season tires At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year we make it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out anytime and well get back to you quickly with photos, info, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Nissan Kicks

93,731 KM

Details Description Features

$18,519

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV | Clean CARFAX | Fresh Arrival! |

Watch This Vehicle
14444896

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV | Clean CARFAX | Fresh Arrival! |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 14444896
  2. 14444896
  3. 14444896
  4. 14444896
  5. 14444896
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,519

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,731KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8NL512826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Looking for a practical, tech-forward crossover that won't break the bank at the pump? This 2022 Nissan Kicks SV in Super Black delivers an impressive city fuel economy of 7.7L/100km, comes with a clean CARFAX, and is packed with features you'd expect on a higher trim including remote start, heated front seats, and a full suite of driver assistance tech.

- Clean CARFAX peace of mind included
- Keyfob Remote Start warm it up before you get in
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with 6-way adjustable driver and passenger positions
- 8" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio
- Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) for relaxed highway driving
- Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors for confident maneuvering
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start
- Automatic Air Conditioning and Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 17" Alloy Wheels and 205/55R17 all-season tires

At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out anytime and we'll get back to you quickly with photos, info, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Moving Object Detection
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
audio
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 205/55R17 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

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Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8" colour touchscreen
Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant
Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$18,519

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Nissan Kicks