$18,519+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV | Clean CARFAX | Fresh Arrival! |
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV | Clean CARFAX | Fresh Arrival! |
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$18,519
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Looking for a practical, tech-forward crossover that won't break the bank at the pump? This 2022 Nissan Kicks SV in Super Black delivers an impressive city fuel economy of 7.7L/100km, comes with a clean CARFAX, and is packed with features you'd expect on a higher trim including remote start, heated front seats, and a full suite of driver assistance tech.
- Clean CARFAX peace of mind included
- Keyfob Remote Start warm it up before you get in
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with 6-way adjustable driver and passenger positions
- 8" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio
- Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) for relaxed highway driving
- Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors for confident maneuvering
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start
- Automatic Air Conditioning and Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 17" Alloy Wheels and 205/55R17 all-season tires
At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out anytime and we'll get back to you quickly with photos, info, or a personalized video. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Safety
Interior
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Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420