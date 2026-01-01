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The 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is built for those who want a truck that works as hard as it looks. Dressed in the exclusive Ceramic Grey Warlock Package with a capable 3.6L V6, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and a loaded feature set including Navigation and Remote Start, this crew cab is ready for the road, the job site, and everything in between. Key Features: - Ceramic Grey Warlock Package exclusive styling package unique to this build - Remote Start warm it up or cool it down before you even get in - Built-in Navigation no relying on your phone for directions - Trailer Brake Control ready to tow when duty calls - Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive tackle tough terrain with confidence - ParkView Back-Up Camera & Rear Park Assist easy maneuvering in tight spots - Capability Package & Mopar Protection Package added durability and peace of mind - Fuel economy of 10.2L/100km highway reasonable efficiency for a 4WD truck With 61,169 km on the clock, this Warlock has been broken in but has plenty of road left to give. Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, explore the details at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, get your questions answered, or get started on your purchase today. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

61,169 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock | Remote Start | NAV | Trailer Brake Control |

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14342507

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock | Remote Start | NAV | Trailer Brake Control |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,169KM
VIN 1C6RR7GG1NS234028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,169 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is built for those who want a truck that works as hard as it looks. Dressed in the exclusive Ceramic Grey Warlock Package with a capable 3.6L V6, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and a loaded feature set including Navigation and Remote Start, this crew cab is ready for the road, the job site, and everything in between.

Key Features:
- Ceramic Grey Warlock Package exclusive styling package unique to this build
- Remote Start warm it up or cool it down before you even get in
- Built-in Navigation no relying on your phone for directions
- Trailer Brake Control ready to tow when duty calls
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive tackle tough terrain with confidence
- ParkView Back-Up Camera & Rear Park Assist easy maneuvering in tight spots
- Capability Package & Mopar Protection Package added durability and peace of mind
- Fuel economy of 10.2L/100km highway reasonable efficiency for a 4WD truck

With 61,169 km on the clock, this Warlock has been broken in but has plenty of road left to give. Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, explore the details at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, get your questions answered, or get started on your purchase today.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 RAM 1500 Classic