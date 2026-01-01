$36,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock | Remote Start | NAV | Trailer Brake Control |
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock | Remote Start | NAV | Trailer Brake Control |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 61,169 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is built for those who want a truck that works as hard as it looks. Dressed in the exclusive Ceramic Grey Warlock Package with a capable 3.6L V6, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and a loaded feature set including Navigation and Remote Start, this crew cab is ready for the road, the job site, and everything in between.
Key Features:
- Ceramic Grey Warlock Package exclusive styling package unique to this build
- Remote Start warm it up or cool it down before you even get in
- Built-in Navigation no relying on your phone for directions
- Trailer Brake Control ready to tow when duty calls
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive tackle tough terrain with confidence
- ParkView Back-Up Camera & Rear Park Assist easy maneuvering in tight spots
- Capability Package & Mopar Protection Package added durability and peace of mind
- Fuel economy of 10.2L/100km highway reasonable efficiency for a 4WD truck
With 61,169 km on the clock, this Warlock has been broken in but has plenty of road left to give. Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, explore the details at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or reach out to our team to book a test drive, get your questions answered, or get started on your purchase today.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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204-774-4444