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If youre looking for a compact luxury SUV that stands apart from the crowd, this 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i delivers exactly that finished in a striking Utah Orange Metallic exterior with a sharp Xline aesthetic, and loaded with the Premium Essential and Driving Assistant Professional packages. With only 17,011 km on the clock, this lightly used X1 offers near-new value with the features that matter most to discerning drivers. - Utah Orange Metallic exterior a rare, head-turning colour paired with Xline styling trim for a sportier, more assertive look - Driving Assistant Professional Package includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for confident, connected driving - Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto seamlessly integrated with BMWs built-in Navigation system and voice activation - Electric front seats with driver memory paired with dual-zone automatic climate control and perforated Veganza upholstery for a refined cabin experience - AWD (xDrive) with 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission responsive, efficient, and capable in all conditions - Fuel efficiency of 7.0 L/100 km highway practical performance for both city commutes and longer drives - Premium Essential Package extras including keyfob remote start, proximity key push-button start, and power liftgate for everyday convenience - Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors plus a back-up camera with washer making urban parking effortless Ready to experience this X1 for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right path forward. At Birchwood BMW we know that experience is everything - thats why weve been voted #1 BMW Store in Canada for Customer Satisfaction for the past 3 years. Visit us today and see for yourself why were the top-rated luxury dealer in Manitoba on Google. Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2023 BMW X1

17,011 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essential | X-Line Package | Local | Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
14499298

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essential | X-Line Package | Local | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

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Contact Seller

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,011KM
VIN WBX73EF07P5X06828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Utah Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,011 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a compact luxury SUV that stands apart from the crowd, this 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i delivers exactly that finished in a striking Utah Orange Metallic exterior with a sharp Xline aesthetic, and loaded with the Premium Essential and Driving Assistant Professional packages. With only 17,011 km on the clock, this lightly used X1 offers near-new value with the features that matter most to discerning drivers.

- Utah Orange Metallic exterior a rare, head-turning colour paired with Xline styling trim for a sportier, more assertive look
- Driving Assistant Professional Package includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for confident, connected driving
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto seamlessly integrated with BMW's built-in Navigation system and voice activation
- Electric front seats with driver memory paired with dual-zone automatic climate control and perforated Veganza upholstery for a refined cabin experience
- AWD (xDrive) with 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission responsive, efficient, and capable in all conditions
- Fuel efficiency of 7.0 L/100 km highway practical performance for both city commutes and longer drives
- Premium Essential Package extras including keyfob remote start, proximity key push-button start, and power liftgate for everyday convenience
- Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors plus a back-up camera with washer making urban parking effortless

Ready to experience this X1 for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right path forward.
At Birchwood BMW we know that experience is everything - thats why weve been voted #1 BMW Store in Canada for Customer Satisfaction for the past 3 years.

Visit us today and see for yourself why were the top-rated luxury dealer in Manitoba on Google. Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Intelligent Emergency Call

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Steering Wheel-Leather
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/Seek-Scan
Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-7799

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$38,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2023 BMW X1