$38,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i Premium Essential | X-Line Package | Local | Low Mileage
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i Premium Essential | X-Line Package | Local | Low Mileage
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$38,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Utah Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,011 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a compact luxury SUV that stands apart from the crowd, this 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i delivers exactly that finished in a striking Utah Orange Metallic exterior with a sharp Xline aesthetic, and loaded with the Premium Essential and Driving Assistant Professional packages. With only 17,011 km on the clock, this lightly used X1 offers near-new value with the features that matter most to discerning drivers.
- Utah Orange Metallic exterior a rare, head-turning colour paired with Xline styling trim for a sportier, more assertive look
- Driving Assistant Professional Package includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert for confident, connected driving
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto seamlessly integrated with BMW's built-in Navigation system and voice activation
- Electric front seats with driver memory paired with dual-zone automatic climate control and perforated Veganza upholstery for a refined cabin experience
- AWD (xDrive) with 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission responsive, efficient, and capable in all conditions
- Fuel efficiency of 7.0 L/100 km highway practical performance for both city commutes and longer drives
- Premium Essential Package extras including keyfob remote start, proximity key push-button start, and power liftgate for everyday convenience
- Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors plus a back-up camera with washer making urban parking effortless
Ready to experience this X1 for yourself? Visit Birchwood BMW online at www.birchwoodbmw.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right path forward.
At Birchwood BMW we know that experience is everything - thats why weve been voted #1 BMW Store in Canada for Customer Satisfaction for the past 3 years.
Visit us today and see for yourself why were the top-rated luxury dealer in Manitoba on Google. Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
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