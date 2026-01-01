2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Rear Vent

Steering

Exhaust

Armrest

Wheels

Manual

Knee bolster

door handles

WINDSHIELD

liftgate

lamp

body-colour

MIRRORS

BLACK

Side Rails

2 Key FOBS

ENGINE

Roof

brakes

headlamps

fascia

Front

Interior

floor

rear courtesy

steering column

3 Cylinder Engine

Assist handle

AWD badge

Door Locks

Driver

Lighting

LED

Front and Rear

Reinforced

WIRING

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Glass

Mouldings

Tires

driver and front passenger

front passenger

Seat

4-wheel disc

Axle

blackwall

Electric

leather-wrapped

Second Row

Tire

3-point

Mirror

all seating positions

tilt and telescopic

Audio system feature

Wiper

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

inside rearview manual day/night

rear centre

deep-tinted

halogen

locking

non-variable ratio

spare

TAIL LAMPS

solar absorbing

display

Wheel

Shutters

active

driver 8-way power

Engine control

stop-start system

Ride and Handling

cabin

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

16" (40.6 cm) steel

rear outboard

7" diagonal colour touchscreen

push-button

driver seatback

front passenger seatback

front passenger 4-way manual

electronic parking

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

leather-wrapped 3-spoke

rear intermittent

3.17 final drive ratio

Drivetrain

stop-start system override

2-way adjustable

rear cargo compartment lamp

3-point rear

Seatback

satin silver and chrome

with armrest

Ornamentation

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

driver and front passenger frontal and knee

seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum

under front seats

rear windows and liftgate

front passenger flat-folding

front lower grille

3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display

power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down

Key system

driver 2-way power lumbar

LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp

signature LED

rear 40/60 split-bench

folding (60 percent on passenger side)

enhanced performance with amplifier

Anthracite lower bodyside

4409 lbs. (2000 kg)

tap-up/tap-down on shifter

Trailblazer lettering

225/55R18 all-season

compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)

RS badge

2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only

3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions

Heating ducts

overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp

front and rear lower insert

Fuel filler cap

lateral mesh

Bowties

heater defroster system

manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)

roof-mounted (Black.)

ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm

174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)

height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter