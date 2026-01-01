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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

52,424 KM

Details Description Features

$28,452

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle
14524462

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$28,452

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,424KM
VIN KL79MUSL5PB067263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Air filter
head restraints
map pocket
Heater
COMPASS DISPLAY
SHIFT KNOB
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
seat belts
brake
Following Distance Indicator
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
GVWR
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering provisions

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear Vent
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
Wheels
Manual
Knee bolster
door handles
WINDSHIELD
liftgate
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
BLACK
Side Rails
2 Key FOBS
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
fascia
Front
Interior
floor
rear courtesy
steering column
3 Cylinder Engine
Assist handle
AWD badge
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
LED
Front and Rear
Reinforced
WIRING
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
front passenger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
leather-wrapped
Second Row
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
Wiper
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
inside rearview manual day/night
rear centre
deep-tinted
halogen
locking
non-variable ratio
spare
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
display
Wheel
Shutters
active
driver 8-way power
Engine control
stop-start system
Ride and Handling
cabin
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
16" (40.6 cm) steel
rear outboard
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
push-button
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
front passenger 4-way manual
electronic parking
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
rear intermittent
3.17 final drive ratio
Drivetrain
stop-start system override
2-way adjustable
rear cargo compartment lamp
3-point rear
Seatback
satin silver and chrome
with armrest
Ornamentation
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
under front seats
rear windows and liftgate
front passenger flat-folding
front lower grille
3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Key system
driver 2-way power lumbar
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
enhanced performance with amplifier
Anthracite lower bodyside
4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Trailblazer lettering
225/55R18 all-season
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
RS badge
2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only
3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Heating ducts
overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
front and rear lower insert
Fuel filler cap
lateral mesh
Bowties
heater defroster system
manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
roof-mounted (Black.)
ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm
174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
dual outlets (Round tips.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$28,452

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer