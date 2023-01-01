Menu
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

603 KM

Make it Yours
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

603KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002722
  • Stock #: 22K4K30A
  • VIN: 1FT6W1EV9PWG13051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Stock # 22K4K30A
  • Mileage 603 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Radio data system, Radio: FM Stereo w/6 Speakers, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition.

White 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro AWD Electric ZEV 426hp Single-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

