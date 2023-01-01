$109,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002722
- Stock #: 22K4K30A
- VIN: 1FT6W1EV9PWG13051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Electric
- Stock # 22K4K30A
- Mileage 603 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Radio data system, Radio: FM Stereo w/6 Speakers, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition.
White 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro AWD Electric ZEV 426hp Single-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
