$62,794+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
XLT CREW 4X4 - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$62,794
+ taxes & licensing
17,798KM
Used
VIN 1FTVW1EL7NWG05506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICED BLUE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S2435
- Mileage 17,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This F-150 Lightning is expanding the definition of what a modern pickup truck can be. This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America. Plug-in at home or while you're on the go is made easy, when you have access to the largest charging network - Blue Oval.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,798 kms. It's iced blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTVW1EL7NWG05506.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $423.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $25368 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Email Steeltown Ford
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning