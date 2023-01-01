Menu
2023 Hyundai Tucson

10,374 KM

Details Description Features

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Urban Edition Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

10,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935975
  • Stock #: F52J7U
  • VIN: KM8JCCAE5PU197270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
GVWR: 2,160 kgs (4,762 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Black Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Matte Black Aluminum

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/XM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, HD Radio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity, BlueLink connected vehicle system, 10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard Navigation & Traffic flow inclu...

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Windows and Remote Engine Start
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
mode and seek
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/XM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard Navigation & Traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)

