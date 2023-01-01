Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Infiniti QX80

13,626 KM

$78,991

+ tax & licensing
ProActive AWD | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | Apple CarPlay

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$78,991

+ taxes & licensing

13,626KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2AE6P9303102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
98.3 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/50R22 H-Rated AS Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 22" x 8.0" Dark Finish Cast Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Headphones
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$78,991

+ taxes & licensing

204-261-3390

