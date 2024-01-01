$67,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX80
Luxe - Diamond Htd/Cooled Lthr, Nav, Sunrf, Bose
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$67,800
+ taxes & licensing
22,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2AE1N9290563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9744C
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LUXURY FLAGSHIP INFINITI QX80 4WD LUXE!! *** 12.3 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER!! *** BOSE PREMIUM STEREO, HEATED WHEEL, DUAL REAR TV SCREENS!! *** One of a kind local QX80 w/ excellent history, pearl white w/ custom gloss black vinyl-wrapped roof! Fully ceramic coated, all painted surfaces, even the glass was done - water just beads right off. This flagship luxury cruiser is filled with new tech and factory upgrades like a big SUNROOF......LARGE 12.3 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Gorgeous Diamond-Stitched BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR......NAVIGATION......REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......17-Speaker BOSE Performance Series PREMIUM STEREO......DRIVERS SEAT MEMORY......Dual POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......POWER LIFT GATE......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Leather & Wood Trimmed Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control......Beautiful Dark Woodgrain Interior Trim......Push Button Ignition......REAR HEATED SEATS......Power Folding Third Row.....7 PASSENGER SEATING......LED Lights......HID Projector Headlights......Running Boards......Chrome Package (Grille, Handles, Trim)......TOW PACKAGE w/ Tow/Haul Mode......Rain Sensing Wipers......Power Folding & Heated Mirrors......Passive Keyless Entry......DUAL REAR SEAT TV SCREENS......Surround View Monitoring......Powerful 5.6L V8 Engine......Smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission......Gunmetal 20 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Bridgestone All Season Tires!!
PLEASE NOTE: AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE.
This Luxurious Flagship Infiniti comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, Fitted All Weather Mats and balance of factory INFINITI WARRANTY! Only 22,000kms, now sale priced at just $67,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
$67,800
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX80