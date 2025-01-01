$31,966+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged versatility with this 2023 Jeep Compass North! With only 28,930 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Combining comfort, capability, and cutting-edge features, it's the perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.
- 4WD system for enhanced traction and control
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- 17" aluminum wheels and deep tinted glass for a stylish appearance
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and driver monitoring
- Automatic high beam headlights for improved visibility
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
Ready to experience the Jeep lifestyle? Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Compass for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff can answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a barely-used Jeep with all the modern amenities you desire. Schedule your appointment now!
Dealer permit #4454
