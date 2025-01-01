Menu
2023 Jeep Compass

28,930 KM

$31,966

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2023 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$31,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,930KM
VIN 3C4NJDBN9PT512131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged versatility with this 2023 Jeep Compass North! With only 28,930 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Combining comfort, capability, and cutting-edge features, it's the perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.

- 4WD system for enhanced traction and control
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- 17" aluminum wheels and deep tinted glass for a stylish appearance
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and driver monitoring
- Automatic high beam headlights for improved visibility
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options

Ready to experience the Jeep lifestyle? Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Compass for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff can answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a barely-used Jeep with all the modern amenities you desire. Schedule your appointment now!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
Wheels: 17" Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Active Lane Management Lane Keeping Assist
Active Lane Management Lane Departure Warning

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$31,966

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Jeep Compass