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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2023 Kia Soul

37,902 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Soul

EX Local Trade | No Accidents!

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13979358.806890029?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=14933

2023 Kia Soul

EX Local Trade | No Accidents!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 13979358.806890029?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=14933
  2. 13979358
Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,902KM
VIN KNDJ33AUXP7877031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7G4KF
  • Mileage 37,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$22,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2023 Kia Soul