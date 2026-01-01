$106,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport First Edition Rare Edition | With Extended Warranty
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport First Edition Rare Edition | With Extended Warranty
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$106,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 39,475 KM
Vehicle Description
With balance of Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty, and 11.4" Rear Seat Entertainment Package! Call for a walk around video! Rare unit.
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition is one of the most coveted configurations of this iconic SUV finished in striking Santorini Black Metallic and designated as a Rare Edition, it pairs commanding presence with a comprehensive extended warranty for genuine peace of mind. With under 40,000 km at trade on the odometer and AWD capability, this is a serious driver's vehicle ready for both city streets and weekend escapes.
- Rare First Edition trim a limited configuration that goes beyond the standard Sport lineup
- Extended Warranty included added protection beyond the original coverage
- 4.4L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission and full-time AWD
- Panoramic Roof expansive glass roof for an open, airy cabin atmosphere
- Head-Up Display keeps critical driving information in your line of sight
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and front/rear parking sensors with back-up camera
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start for seamless, keyless entry
Ready to experience this Range Rover Sport First Edition for yourself? Visit us at Land Rover Winnipeg, explore it at winnipeglandrover.com, or contact our team to book your test drive or begin your purchase today.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
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204-452-8030