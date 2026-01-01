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With balance of Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty, and 11.4 Rear Seat Entertainment Package! Call for a walk around video! Rare unit. The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition is one of the most coveted configurations of this iconic SUV finished in striking Santorini Black Metallic and designated as a Rare Edition, it pairs commanding presence with a comprehensive extended warranty for genuine peace of mind. With under 40,000 km at trade on the odometer and AWD capability, this is a serious drivers vehicle ready for both city streets and weekend escapes. - Rare First Edition trim a limited configuration that goes beyond the standard Sport lineup - Extended Warranty included added protection beyond the original coverage - 4.4L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission and full-time AWD - Panoramic Roof expansive glass roof for an open, airy cabin atmosphere - Head-Up Display keeps critical driving information in your line of sight - Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in - Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and front/rear parking sensors with back-up camera - Proximity Key with Push Button Start for seamless, keyless entry Ready to experience this Range Rover Sport First Edition for yourself? Visit us at Land Rover Winnipeg, explore it at winnipeglandrover.com, or contact our team to book your test drive or begin your purchase today. Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

39,475 KM

Details Description Features

$106,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport First Edition Rare Edition | With Extended Warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14341991

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport First Edition Rare Edition | With Extended Warranty

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14341991
  2. 14341991
Contact Seller

$106,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,475KM
VIN SAL1V9E72PA118371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,475 KM

Vehicle Description

With balance of Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty, and 11.4" Rear Seat Entertainment Package! Call for a walk around video! Rare unit.
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition is one of the most coveted configurations of this iconic SUV finished in striking Santorini Black Metallic and designated as a Rare Edition, it pairs commanding presence with a comprehensive extended warranty for genuine peace of mind. With under 40,000 km at trade on the odometer and AWD capability, this is a serious driver's vehicle ready for both city streets and weekend escapes.

- Rare First Edition trim a limited configuration that goes beyond the standard Sport lineup
- Extended Warranty included added protection beyond the original coverage
- 4.4L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission and full-time AWD
- Panoramic Roof expansive glass roof for an open, airy cabin atmosphere
- Head-Up Display keeps critical driving information in your line of sight
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition the cabin before you get in
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and front/rear parking sensors with back-up camera
- Proximity Key with Push Button Start for seamless, keyless entry

Ready to experience this Range Rover Sport First Edition for yourself? Visit us at Land Rover Winnipeg, explore it at winnipeglandrover.com, or contact our team to book your test drive or begin your purchase today.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$106,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Land Rover Range Rover