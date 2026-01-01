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Brand New All-Seaon Tires! Key Features - Panoramic Moonroof - Leather Interior - Heated Front Seats - 10-Way Power Driver Seat - Heated Steering Wheel - Dual Zone Auto Climate Control - Wireless Carplay/Android Auto - 10.25 Central Display - Power Tailgate Safety Features - i-Activsense - Blind Spot - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Mazda Radar Cruise Control - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keeping Assist - High Beam Control - Backup Camera - Rain Sensing Wipers And more! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2023 Mazda CX-50

50,407 KM

Details Description Features

$36,884

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L | Clean CARFAX | Leather | 2 Sets of Tires |

Watch This Vehicle
14508076

2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L | Clean CARFAX | Leather | 2 Sets of Tires |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14508076
  2. 14508076
Contact Seller

$36,884

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,407KM
VIN 7MMVABCM9PN153051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New All-Seaon Tires!
Key Features

- Panoramic Moonroof
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
- Wireless Carplay/Android Auto
- 10.25" Central Display
- Power Tailgate

Safety Features

- i-Activsense
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- High Beam Control
- Backup Camera
- Rain Sensing Wipers

And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Wheels: 17" Black Metallic Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3 position adjustable heat
10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar driver support and 4-way manual passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$36,884

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2023 Mazda CX-50