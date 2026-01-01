$52,840+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$52,840
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7KHCC
- Mileage 34,465 KM
Vehicle Description
GLC300 looks way better in the coupe! New tires, new front and rear brakes too. Call for a walk around video, the only one we have to offer.
This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 delivers the refined performance and intelligent technology that luxury SUV drivers expect, wrapped in a sleek Graphite Grey Metallic exterior. With its turbocharged engine, full-time AWD, and a well-appointed cabin, this GLC300 is a compelling choice for those who want capability without compromise.
Key Highlights:
- Graphite Grey Metallic exterior with Black interior a sharp, sophisticated combination
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
- Power Sunroof for an open, airy driving experience
- Heated Front Bucket Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Assist and Forward Collision Mitigation for confident, aware driving
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column and Proximity Push-Button Start for a seamless entry and drive
- Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering in tight spaces
- 34,465 km at arrival well-maintained with plenty of life ahead
Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right fit.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Mechanical
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030