2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

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GLC300 looks way better in the coupe! New tires, new front and rear brakes too. Call for a walk around video, the only one we have to offer. This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 delivers the refined performance and intelligent technology that luxury SUV drivers expect, wrapped in a sleek Graphite Grey Metallic exterior. With its turbocharged engine, full-time AWD, and a well-appointed cabin, this GLC300 is a compelling choice for those who want capability without compromise. Key Highlights: - Graphite Grey Metallic exterior with Black interior a sharp, sophisticated combination - 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive - Power Sunroof for an open, airy driving experience - Heated Front Bucket Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters - Blind Spot Assist and Forward Collision Mitigation for confident, aware driving - Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column and Proximity Push-Button Start for a seamless entry and drive - Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering in tight spaces - 34,465 km at arrival well-maintained with plenty of life ahead Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right fit. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

34,465 KM

Details Description Features

$52,840

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
14440816

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 Sunroof | New Tires

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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Contact Seller

$52,840

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,465KM
VIN W1N0J8EB1PG156659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7KHCC
  • Mileage 34,465 KM

Vehicle Description

GLC300 looks way better in the coupe! New tires, new front and rear brakes too. Call for a walk around video, the only one we have to offer.
This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 delivers the refined performance and intelligent technology that luxury SUV drivers expect, wrapped in a sleek Graphite Grey Metallic exterior. With its turbocharged engine, full-time AWD, and a well-appointed cabin, this GLC300 is a compelling choice for those who want capability without compromise.

Key Highlights:
- Graphite Grey Metallic exterior with Black interior a sharp, sophisticated combination
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
- Power Sunroof for an open, airy driving experience
- Heated Front Bucket Seats and Heated Steering Wheel ideal for Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Assist and Forward Collision Mitigation for confident, aware driving
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column and Proximity Push-Button Start for a seamless entry and drive
- Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering in tight spaces
- 34,465 km at arrival well-maintained with plenty of life ahead

Ready to experience it for yourself? Visit Jaguar Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and help you find the right fit.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Heated Front Bucket Seats
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-8030

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$52,840

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class