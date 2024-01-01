Menu
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive: - 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan - 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension - Preferred Nissan Interest Rates - Extensive CPO Inspection We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING! All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following: Mandatory alignment on every vehicle Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available CARFAX report Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

9,474 KM

Details Description Features

$50,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD | ProPILOT | Leather | Moonroof | 360 Camera

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD | ProPILOT | Leather | Moonroof | 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$50,991

+ taxes & licensing

9,474KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3CE3PC214887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,750 kgs (6,063 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/60R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar, driver seat memory and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window grid and fixed antenna

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather-appointed seat trim
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
9" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 illuminated front USB connection ports (1 type A
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial Emergency Sos
satellite imagery
Siri Eyes-Free/Google Assistant Voice Recognition
1 Type C) for iPod interface and other compatible devices
online premium traffic information
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar
driver seat memory and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
Windows and Remote Start
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware via Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Nissan Door-to-Door navigation system w/3D building graphics
5 years complimentary map updates
connected navigation features including online
POI search
door-to-door navigation
SiriusXM TravelLink and wireless charging pad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$50,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Pathfinder