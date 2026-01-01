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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2023 Toyota Corolla

44,171 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
14134468

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 14134468
  2. 14134468
  3. 14134468
  4. 14134468
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,171KM
VIN JTDBCMFE1P3016775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P195/65R15
Wheels: 15" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
driver seat manual adjustable height
driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline
passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

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204-889-3700

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$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2023 Toyota Corolla