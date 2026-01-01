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Convenience Package II ($1695) BOSE Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Sliding Power Window Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System | Off Road Suspension Protection Package ($805) Spray on Bed Liner | Rear Wheel House Liners HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Phone Projection | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in striking Lakeshore Blue Metallic is the real-deal work-and-weekend truck packed with the True North Edition trim, a capable 5.3L V8, and the Z71 Off-Road Package, all with just 33,806 km on the clock. Whether youre hauling on the job site or heading off the beaten path, this Silverado is built to handle it without compromise. - 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time 4WD for serious capability in any condition - Z71 Off-Road Package purpose-built for tackling rough terrain with added off-road hardware and protection - True North Edition trim adding premium content specific to this build, not standard on base RST models - Auto-locking rear differential and Electric Power Steering for confident control on and off the road - Convenience Package II and Protection Package included added comfort and long-term value baked right in - Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a functional, blacked-out look - StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for confident towing - Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver mode for connected, family-friendly ownership Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory anytime at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at a time that works for you our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,806 KM

Details Description Features

$57,292

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
13987098

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$57,292

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
33,806KM
VIN 2GCUDEED3R1176296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lakeshore Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package II ($1695) BOSE Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Sliding Power Window

Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System | Off Road Suspension

Protection Package ($805) Spray on Bed Liner | Rear Wheel House Liners

HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Phone Projection | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging |
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in striking Lakeshore Blue Metallic is the real-deal work-and-weekend truck packed with the True North Edition trim, a capable 5.3L V8, and the Z71 Off-Road Package, all with just 33,806 km on the clock. Whether you're hauling on the job site or heading off the beaten path, this Silverado is built to handle it without compromise.

- 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time 4WD for serious capability in any condition
- Z71 Off-Road Package purpose-built for tackling rough terrain with added off-road hardware and protection
- True North Edition trim adding premium content specific to this build, not standard on base RST models
- Auto-locking rear differential and Electric Power Steering for confident control on and off the road
- Convenience Package II and Protection Package included added comfort and long-term value baked right in
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a functional, blacked-out look
- StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for confident towing
- Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver mode for connected, family-friendly ownership

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory anytime at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at a time that works for you our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$57,292

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500