$57,292+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$57,292
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lakeshore Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 33,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience Package II ($1695) BOSE Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Sliding Power Window
Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System | Off Road Suspension
Protection Package ($805) Spray on Bed Liner | Rear Wheel House Liners
HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Phone Projection | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging |
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in striking Lakeshore Blue Metallic is the real-deal work-and-weekend truck packed with the True North Edition trim, a capable 5.3L V8, and the Z71 Off-Road Package, all with just 33,806 km on the clock. Whether you're hauling on the job site or heading off the beaten path, this Silverado is built to handle it without compromise.
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time 4WD for serious capability in any condition
- Z71 Off-Road Package purpose-built for tackling rough terrain with added off-road hardware and protection
- True North Edition trim adding premium content specific to this build, not standard on base RST models
- Auto-locking rear differential and Electric Power Steering for confident control on and off the road
- Convenience Package II and Protection Package included added comfort and long-term value baked right in
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a functional, blacked-out look
- StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for confident towing
- Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver mode for connected, family-friendly ownership
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory anytime at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at a time that works for you our team is here to make the process straightforward and hassle-free.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
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Interior
Exterior
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Additional Features
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204-837-5811