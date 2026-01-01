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If youre serious about off-road capability without sacrificing everyday drivability, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in the distinctive Earl Grey finish is worth a hard look. The Rubicon trim sits at the top of the Wrangler lineup, purpose-built for technical terrain with a 3.6L V6, true part-time 4WD, and a feature set that goes well beyond what the base model offers. - Earl Grey exterior a muted, sophisticated colour unique to modern Wranglers that stands apart from the typical red or white options - Rubicon-grade part-time 4WD with Class II towing equipment including hitch and trailer sway control - Voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning for serious climate control in a capable off-road package - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot and Smart Device Integration to stay connected on remote trips - ParkView back-up camera and full airbag suite including curtain and side-mounted airbags - Auto on/off LED daytime running headlamps with high/low beam great for early morning trail starts or late returns - Heated power side mirrors with black finish, full-size spare mounted outside rear, and deep tinted glass - 32,959 km on the odometer lightly used with plenty of life left Ready to see it in person? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse the full details at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this Wrangler online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Jeep Wrangler

32,959 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | One Owner | Local |

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14444947

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | One Owner | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

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Sale

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,959KM
VIN 1C4PJXFG3RW300019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,959 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're serious about off-road capability without sacrificing everyday drivability, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in the distinctive Earl Grey finish is worth a hard look. The Rubicon trim sits at the top of the Wrangler lineup, purpose-built for technical terrain with a 3.6L V6, true part-time 4WD, and a feature set that goes well beyond what the base model offers.

- Earl Grey exterior a muted, sophisticated colour unique to modern Wranglers that stands apart from the typical red or white options
- Rubicon-grade part-time 4WD with Class II towing equipment including hitch and trailer sway control
- Voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning for serious climate control in a capable off-road package
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot and Smart Device Integration to stay connected on remote trips
- ParkView back-up camera and full airbag suite including curtain and side-mounted airbags
- Auto on/off LED daytime running headlamps with high/low beam great for early morning trail starts or late returns
- Heated power side mirrors with black finish, full-size spare mounted outside rear, and deep tinted glass
- 32,959 km on the odometer lightly used with plenty of life left

Ready to see it in person? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse the full details at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this Wrangler online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$54,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Jeep Wrangler