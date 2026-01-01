$54,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon | One Owner | Local |
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon | One Owner | Local |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$54,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Earl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 32,959 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're serious about off-road capability without sacrificing everyday drivability, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in the distinctive Earl Grey finish is worth a hard look. The Rubicon trim sits at the top of the Wrangler lineup, purpose-built for technical terrain with a 3.6L V6, true part-time 4WD, and a feature set that goes well beyond what the base model offers.
- Earl Grey exterior a muted, sophisticated colour unique to modern Wranglers that stands apart from the typical red or white options
- Rubicon-grade part-time 4WD with Class II towing equipment including hitch and trailer sway control
- Voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning for serious climate control in a capable off-road package
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot and Smart Device Integration to stay connected on remote trips
- ParkView back-up camera and full airbag suite including curtain and side-mounted airbags
- Auto on/off LED daytime running headlamps with high/low beam great for early morning trail starts or late returns
- Heated power side mirrors with black finish, full-size spare mounted outside rear, and deep tinted glass
- 32,959 km on the odometer lightly used with plenty of life left
Ready to see it in person? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse the full details at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this Wrangler online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
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204-774-4444