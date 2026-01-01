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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2024 Kia Sorento

43,854 KM

Details Description Features

$42,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Sorento

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14161471

2024 Kia Sorento

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Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$42,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,854KM
VIN 5XYRHDJF7RG287127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way lumbar support

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
aux audio input jack
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 255/45R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Auto DCT Wet-Type -inc: drive mode select

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
50-50 Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
and 6 speakers
Artificial Leather Seat Trim
Kia Connect
2 Power and w/Tilt Head Restraints
AM/FM/HD/Satellite w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD -inc: 12.3" multimedia interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$42,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2024 Kia Sorento