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Local! Clean CARFAX! Well Maintained! Leather! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

19,338 KM

Details Description Features

$38,981

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local

Watch This Vehicle
13979343.806889543?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32655

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 13979343.806889543?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32655
  2. 13979343
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$38,981

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,338KM
VIN WMZ83BR06R3S33711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Island Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Local! Clean CARFAX! Well Maintained! Leather!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Automatic climate control
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Sport Seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
Enhanced Telephone Prep

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and MINI Connected External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-887-XXXX

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204-887-6464

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$38,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman