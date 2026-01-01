$38,981+ taxes & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$38,981
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Island Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Local! Clean CARFAX! Well Maintained! Leather!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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204-887-6464