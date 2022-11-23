2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9392803

9392803 Stock #: P1298

P1298 VIN: WMWZB3C59DWM09155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Absolute Black Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1298

Mileage 113,278 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 2 Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Grille color: chrome Rear seat type: bucket Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Impact sensor: door unlock Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Front brake diameter: 11.6 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Headlights: auto off Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear seat folding Alternator: 120 amps Rear seat: sliding Rear brake diameter: 11.0 Knee airbags: front passenger halogen Storage: in floor Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc fuel cut-off mast 12V front speed sensitive 12V rear auto on Axle ratio: 4.72 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: silver Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.