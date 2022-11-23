Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

113,278 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,278KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9392803
  • Stock #: P1298
  • VIN: WMWZB3C59DWM09155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Absolute Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1298
  • Mileage 113,278 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

***COMING SOON, COMING SOON, COMING SOON***2013 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN EN ROUTE! ONLY 113K KMS, AUTOMATIC, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER, SEATS 5, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, AM FM CD BLUEOTOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLACK ON BLACK, ALLOYS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY, OIL AND FILTER CHANGE!





*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Grille color: chrome
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Impact sensor: door unlock
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Headlights: auto off
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear seat folding
Alternator: 120 amps
Rear seat: sliding
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Knee airbags: front passenger
halogen
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
fuel cut-off
mast
12V front
speed sensitive
12V rear
auto on
Axle ratio: 4.72
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 53,211 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 222,055 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 122,532 KM
$14,331 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory