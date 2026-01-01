$31,492+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM |1 Owner
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM |1 Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$31,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everest White Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 23,222 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
This 2024 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof is a low-kilometre, accident-free used SUV that packs serious technology and comfort into an everyday driver. With ProPILOT Assist, a panoramic sunroof, and Intelligent Cruise Control with full-speed range, this Rogue is built for those who want a smarter, more relaxed driving experience on Winnipeg roads and beyond.
Key Features
- Low kilometres (23,222 km) barely broken in for a 2024 model
- Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range and hold
- Heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Rear Parking Sensors, and Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Safety Features
- ProPILOT Assist with full-speed adaptive cruise
- Blind Spot Warning and Intervention system
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row
and much more!
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your next vehicle purchase straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience visit us at birchwoodnissan.ca or stop by the dealership today.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-261-3490