$32,492+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$32,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 33,090 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
This 2024 Nissan Rogue SV Premium is a well-equipped, nearly-new SUV with just 33,090 km offering modern driver-assist technology, a panoramic sunroof, and premium comfort features at a used vehicle price point. With no reported accidents on record, it's a smart choice for families and commuters who want capability without compromise.
Key Features
- Panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range adaptive cruise with lane-centering
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) with active steering correction, not just a warning
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering
- Automatic high-beam LED headlights with daytime running lights
Safety Features
- Front Collision Mitigation
- Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Tire Pressure Monitoring with tire-specific warnings
- Rearview backup camera
and much more!
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Nissan to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and low-pressure visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodnissan.ca.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-261-3490