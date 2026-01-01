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AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof This 2024 Nissan Rogue SV Premium is a well-equipped, nearly-new SUV with just 33,090 km offering modern driver-assist technology, a panoramic sunroof, and premium comfort features at a used vehicle price point. With no reported accidents on record, its a smart choice for families and commuters who want capability without compromise. Key Features - Panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade - ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range adaptive cruise with lane-centering - Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) with active steering correction, not just a warning - Heated leather steering wheel and heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters - Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering - Automatic high-beam LED headlights with daytime running lights Safety Features - Front Collision Mitigation - Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row - Rear Child Safety Locks - Tire Pressure Monitoring with tire-specific warnings - Rearview backup camera and much more! Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Nissan to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and low-pressure visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodnissan.ca. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Nissan Rogue

33,090 KM

Details Description Features

$32,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14087697

2024 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

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Contact Seller
Sale

$32,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,090KM
VIN JN8BT3BB2RW433351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,090 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
This 2024 Nissan Rogue SV Premium is a well-equipped, nearly-new SUV with just 33,090 km offering modern driver-assist technology, a panoramic sunroof, and premium comfort features at a used vehicle price point. With no reported accidents on record, it's a smart choice for families and commuters who want capability without compromise.

Key Features
- Panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range adaptive cruise with lane-centering
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) with active steering correction, not just a warning
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering
- Automatic high-beam LED headlights with daytime running lights

Safety Features
- Front Collision Mitigation
- Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Tire Pressure Monitoring with tire-specific warnings
- Rearview backup camera

and much more!

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Nissan to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and low-pressure visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodnissan.ca.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
2 front USB type C
8" colour touch screen display
NissanConnect Services Telematics (remote engine start
door lock/unlock from smartphone
SiriusXM satellite radio included for 3 months
Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect -inc: 6 speakers plus 2 tweeters
automatic collision notification and emergency call) included for 3 years and Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$32,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Rogue