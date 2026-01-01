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Come see this certified 2025 Ford Expedition Active 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Expedition comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Streaming Audio. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2025 Ford Expedition

2,654 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Expedition

Active 4x4 **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14145010

2025 Ford Expedition

Active 4x4 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
2,654KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU1J85SEA75751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # T1475A
  • Mileage 2,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2025 Ford Expedition Active 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Expedition comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Streaming Audio. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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$CALL

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2025 Ford Expedition