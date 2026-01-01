$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Expedition
Active 4x4 **New Arrival**
2025 Ford Expedition
Active 4x4 **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # T1475A
- Mileage 2,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this certified 2025 Ford Expedition Active 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Expedition comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Streaming Audio. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
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204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411