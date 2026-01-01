$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Lexus UX
300h Certified Lexus CPO | Local trade in! | Excellent history!
2025 Lexus UX
300h Certified Lexus CPO | Local trade in! | Excellent history!
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Lexus
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204-255-3987