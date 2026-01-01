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Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2025 Lexus UX

77,466 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Lexus UX

300h Certified Lexus CPO | Local trade in! | Excellent history!

Watch This Vehicle
14085210

2025 Lexus UX

300h Certified Lexus CPO | Local trade in! | Excellent history!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 14085210
  2. 14085210
  3. 14085210
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$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,466KM
VIN JTHUCJDH1S2001582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats
Remote Connect (3 year trial included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P225/50R18 Run-Flat

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-255-XXXX

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204-255-3987

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$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2025 Lexus UX