2026 Chevrolet Traverse

Sliding

MIRRORS

brakes

headlamps

Panoramic

Hands Free

SEATS

LED

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Tires

4-wheel disc

blackwall

Tire

programmable

Wipers

outside heated

power-adjustable

spare

Heated rear outboard seating positions

Wheel

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

Rainsense

front passenger 6-way power

T135/70R18

18" (45.7 cm) steel

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators

auto learn

front passenger 4-way power lumbar

driver 4-way power lumbar

WITH POWER SUNSHADE

remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers

all doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

AutoSense Power Liftgate

275/45R22 all-season

dual glass

automatic on/off walk-up/exit animation and sequential/swipe turn signal