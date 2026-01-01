$67,982+ taxes & licensing
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
RS Enhanced Driving Package
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
RS Enhanced Driving Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$67,982
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour RS Jet Black with Torch Red accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Trailering Package | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Super Cruise | Auto Sense Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Adaptive Cruise Control | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Panoramic Sunroof | Bench Seat
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse RS in striking Mosaic Black Metallic brings a bold, sport-forward attitude to the three-row SUV segment. With RS-exclusive Torch Red interior accents, a sweeping dual panoramic sunroof, massive 22-inch wheels, and hands-free power liftgate, this is a Traverse that goes beyond the base and at just 11,283 km, it's barely been broken in.
- Mosaic Black Metallic exterior with RS Jet Black & Torch Red accent interior a sharp, sport-specific combination unique to the RS trim
- Dual panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel
- Hands-free AutoSense Power Liftgate programmable height for effortless loading
- 275/45R22 all-season tires on 22" alloys, giving the Traverse an imposing, premium stance
- AWD with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission capable and efficient at 9.9 L/100 km highway
- Heated rear outboard seats plus heated fronts comfort for all three rows on cold Manitoba mornings
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident, connected driving in busy conditions
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card a genuinely useful feature for growing families
- Sequential/swipe LED turn signals with walk-up/exit animation a distinctive detail that sets this Traverse apart at night
Accident-free and ready for its next chapter. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle online, or reach out to our team with any questions. Explore everything at birchwoodchevrolet.ca we're here to make your next step easy and enjoyable.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
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204-837-5811