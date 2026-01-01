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Clean CARFAX | Trailering Package | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Super Cruise | Auto Sense Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Adaptive Cruise Control | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Panoramic Sunroof | Bench Seat The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse RS in striking Mosaic Black Metallic brings a bold, sport-forward attitude to the three-row SUV segment. With RS-exclusive Torch Red interior accents, a sweeping dual panoramic sunroof, massive 22-inch wheels, and hands-free power liftgate, this is a Traverse that goes beyond the base and at just 11,283 km, its barely been broken in. - Mosaic Black Metallic exterior with RS Jet Black & Torch Red accent interior a sharp, sport-specific combination unique to the RS trim - Dual panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel - Hands-free AutoSense Power Liftgate programmable height for effortless loading - 275/45R22 all-season tires on 22 alloys, giving the Traverse an imposing, premium stance - AWD with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission capable and efficient at 9.9 L/100 km highway - Heated rear outboard seats plus heated fronts comfort for all three rows on cold Manitoba mornings - Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident, connected driving in busy conditions - Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card a genuinely useful feature for growing families - Sequential/swipe LED turn signals with walk-up/exit animation a distinctive detail that sets this Traverse apart at night Accident-free and ready for its next chapter. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle online, or reach out to our team with any questions. Explore everything at birchwoodchevrolet.ca were here to make your next step easy and enjoyable. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2026 Chevrolet Traverse

11,283 KM

Details Description Features

$67,982

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Chevrolet Traverse

RS Enhanced Driving Package

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14397677

2026 Chevrolet Traverse

RS Enhanced Driving Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$67,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
11,283KM
VIN 1GNEVLKS8TJ149415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour RS Jet Black with Torch Red accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Trailering Package | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Super Cruise | Auto Sense Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Adaptive Cruise Control | Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Panoramic Sunroof | Bench Seat
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse RS in striking Mosaic Black Metallic brings a bold, sport-forward attitude to the three-row SUV segment. With RS-exclusive Torch Red interior accents, a sweeping dual panoramic sunroof, massive 22-inch wheels, and hands-free power liftgate, this is a Traverse that goes beyond the base and at just 11,283 km, it's barely been broken in.

- Mosaic Black Metallic exterior with RS Jet Black & Torch Red accent interior a sharp, sport-specific combination unique to the RS trim
- Dual panoramic sliding glass sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel
- Hands-free AutoSense Power Liftgate programmable height for effortless loading
- 275/45R22 all-season tires on 22" alloys, giving the Traverse an imposing, premium stance
- AWD with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission capable and efficient at 9.9 L/100 km highway
- Heated rear outboard seats plus heated fronts comfort for all three rows on cold Manitoba mornings
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident, connected driving in busy conditions
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card a genuinely useful feature for growing families
- Sequential/swipe LED turn signals with walk-up/exit animation a distinctive detail that sets this Traverse apart at night

Accident-free and ready for its next chapter. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle online, or reach out to our team with any questions. Explore everything at birchwoodchevrolet.ca we're here to make your next step easy and enjoyable.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Interior

Keyless Open

Additional Features

Sliding
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Panoramic
Hands Free
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Tires
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
programmable
Wipers
outside heated
power-adjustable
spare
Heated rear outboard seating positions
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Rainsense
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators
auto learn
front passenger 4-way power lumbar
driver 4-way power lumbar
WITH POWER SUNSHADE
remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
all doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
AutoSense Power Liftgate
275/45R22 all-season
dual glass
automatic on/off walk-up/exit animation and sequential/swipe turn signal
power-folding Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$67,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2026 Chevrolet Traverse