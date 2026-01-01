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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2026 Kia Carnival

41,156 KM

Details Description Features

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Kia Carnival

HEV SX

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14419017

2026 Kia Carnival

HEV SX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 14419017
  2. 14419017
  3. 14419017
Contact Seller

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,156KM
VIN KNDNE5KA8T6094222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: 235/55R19
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Black Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory
4-way lumbar and power passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-889-XXXX

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204-889-3700

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$58,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2026 Kia Carnival