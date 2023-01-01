Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Winnipeg, MB

Showing 1-50 of 120
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$43,994
+ tax & lic
15KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD
$39,294
+ tax & lic
13KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$40,717
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$56,049
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Factory Order - Arriving Soon | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV Factory Order - Arriving Soon | Pano Roof | Tow Pkg |
Video
$57,849
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$37,794
+ tax & lic
10KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
145,733KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD
$39,943
+ tax & lic
4KM
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
124,508KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV
$52,944
+ tax & lic
CALL
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
143,175KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$19,500
+ tax & lic
168,813KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$25,000
+ tax & lic
65,771KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Pano Roof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Pano Roof |
Video
$42,804
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Remote Start | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Remote Start |
Video
$39,754
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Pano Roof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Pano Roof |
Video
$55,884
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Remote Start | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Remote Start |
Video
$39,554
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE
$13,998
+ tax & lic
144,886KM
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE FWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD
$23,599
+ tax & lic
87,262KM
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$17,999
+ tax & lic
48,926KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$14,999
+ tax & lic
145,720KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select 2.99% APR | 401A | Nav | Tow Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select 2.99% APR | 401A | Nav | Tow Pkg |
Video
$46,304
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 3.99% APR | Remote Start | Heated Wheel | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line 3.99% APR | Remote Start | Heated Wheel |
Video
$45,804
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL Ford Co Pilot | Lane keep | Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 Ford Escape

SEL Ford Co Pilot | Lane keep | Leather
Sale
$33,699
+ tax & lic
72,224KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 2.0 Liter | Trailer Tow | Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 2.0 Liter | Trailer Tow | Leather
Sale
$29,490
+ tax & lic
68,397KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Ford Escape | AWD | XLT | Clean Title | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2010 Ford Escape

| AWD | XLT | Clean Title |
$10,980
+ tax & lic
178,600KM
McWilliam Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
161,973KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back up camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back up camera
Sale
Video
$18,991
+ tax & lic
123,838KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Heated Steering | Lane Keep Assist | Trailer Tow for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Heated Steering | Lane Keep Assist | Trailer Tow
Sale
$35,699
+ tax & lic
75,061KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$37,994
+ tax & lic
10KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$15,499
+ tax & lic
115,019KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2010 Ford Escape | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2010 Ford Escape

| AWD | Leather | Heated Seats |
$9,980
+ tax & lic
195,034KM
McWilliam Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Ford Escape

SE
$18,999
+ tax & lic
135,500KM
Famous Motors

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL - 4WD for sale in Steinbach, MB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD
$29,999
+ tax & lic
77,001KM
Highway Mazda

Steinbach, MB

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD
$32,988
+ tax & lic
21,111KM
Carvista

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active Factory Order - Arriving Soon | 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$39,754
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
Video
$17,000
+ tax & lic
169,192KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Escape

SE
Video
$24,500
+ tax & lic
120,954KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$42,004
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry
$28,579
+ tax & lic
110,485KM
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Ford Escape

SEL
$16,495
+ tax & lic
231,700KM
Famous Motors

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
$45,254
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line 2.99% Apr | Remote Start | Cold Weather Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line 2.99% Apr | Remote Start | Cold Weather Pkg |
Video
$39,554
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$16,980
+ tax & lic
149,248KM
We Sell Autos

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$16,500
+ tax & lic
156,272KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$19,000
+ tax & lic
115,074KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD
$34,700
+ tax & lic
39,328KM
West Perimeter Auto Centre

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Ford Escape

Active 2.99% APR | Nav | Lane Centering Assist |
Video
$39,904
+ tax & lic
10KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$23,660
+ tax & lic
85,930KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL
$28,121
+ tax & lic
74,873KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options