New and Used Kia Forte for Sale in Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Kia Forte LX+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Kia Forte

LX+
$12,999
+ tax & lic
196,000KM
Famous Motors

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Kia Forte LX for sale in Steinbach, MB

2018 Kia Forte

LX
$17,995
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Steinbach, MB

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Kia Forte

EX
$16,888
+ tax & lic
192,527KM
Auto Excell

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX+ IVT for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

EX+ IVT
$37,900
+ tax & lic
364KM
West Perimeter Auto Centre

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Kia Forte | Heated Seats | New Tires | New Arrival! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Kia Forte

| Heated Seats | New Tires | New Arrival!
$21,480
+ tax & lic
83,215KM
West Coast Auto & RV

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX+ IVT - NO ACCIDENTS/FACTORY WARRANTY - for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ IVT - NO ACCIDENTS/FACTORY WARRANTY -
$24,988
+ tax & lic
50,000KM
Carvista

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Kia Forte LX Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus
$11,500
+ tax & lic
128,192KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2021 Kia Forte LX AUTOMATIC 2.0L ENGINE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 Kia Forte

LX AUTOMATIC 2.0L ENGINE
$26,900
+ tax & lic
31,740KM
West Perimeter Auto Centre

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX - Bluetooth/Camera/Heated Seats/Steering Wheel for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Kia Forte

EX - Bluetooth/Camera/Heated Seats/Steering Wheel
$20,995
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte LX Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

LX Factory Order: Custom
$24,557
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte GT Limited Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

GT Limited Factory Order: Custom
$34,952
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte GT- Line Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

GT- Line Factory Order: Custom
$31,652
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

EX Premium Factory Order: Custom
$29,752
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte EX+ Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

EX+ Factory Order: Custom
$27,952
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Kia Forte EX Factory Order: Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Kia Forte

EX Factory Order: Custom
$26,252
+ tax & lic
20KM
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Kia Forte EX Luxury Leather Sunroof for sale in Beausejour, MB

2017 Kia Forte

EX Luxury Leather Sunroof
$19,980
+ tax & lic
69,238KM
Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Beausejour, MB