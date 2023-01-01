Menu
New and Used Toyota RAV4 for Sale in Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited NAVI Leather SUNROOF Rear CaM! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited NAVI Leather SUNROOF Rear CaM!
$27,991
72,911KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED
$20,556
131,054KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE
Sale
$34,167
82,780KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail Edition - 1000 KMs, AS NEW! Sunroof, Warranty for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Trail Edition - 1000 KMs, AS NEW! Sunroof, Warranty
$49,800
1,000KM
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 SE Sunroof Leather Rear Cam Power Liftgate CLEAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE Sunroof Leather Rear Cam Power Liftgate CLEAN
$30,991
93,719KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE
$24,500
140,224KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 As new LE AWD! Toyota Warranty, Carplay, Htd Seats!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

As new LE AWD! Toyota Warranty, Carplay, Htd Seats!!
$42,800
1,000KM
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 se for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Toyota RAV4

se
$27,995
86,500KM
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD | Low Km's | Arriving Soon! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD | Low Km's | Arriving Soon!
$35,488
57,529KM
West Coast Auto & RV

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Steering and Heated Front Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE Toyota Safety Sense | Heated Steering and Heated Front Seats
Sale
$36,162
54,727KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 se for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 Toyota RAV4

se
$26,000
150,486KM
Ride Time

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+
$32,980
110,028KM
We Sell Autos

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 2x Sets of Tires | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE 2x Sets of Tires | Heated Seats
$33,690
67,129KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD
$24,988
149,000KM
Carvista

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back-Up Cam
Sale
$35,657
56,100KM
Birchwood Honda West

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE
$31,899
56,558KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+
$33,980
109,691KM
We Sell Autos

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | Android Auto | HTD Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | Android Auto | HTD Seats
Sale
$35,797
87,160KM
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE Factory Order - Custom
$43,483
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED
$10,995
260,500KM
Famous Motors

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE Factory Order - Custom
$38,543
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium | Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium | Factory Order - Custom
$42,083
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE Factory Order - Custom
$40,043
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Technology Pkg | Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE Technology Pkg | Factory Order - Custom
$48,943
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE Factory Order - Custom
$46,383
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Woodland Pkg | Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE Woodland Pkg | Factory Order - Custom
$43,873
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium | Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE Premium | Factory Order - Custom
$43,723
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE Factory Order - Custom
$41,683
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited Factory Order - Custom
$49,543
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Trail Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Trail Factory Order - Custom
$43,743
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 Limited Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

Limited Factory Order - Custom
$47,943
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE Factory Order - Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE Factory Order - Custom
$36,283
CALL
Birchwood Toyota

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport* 4WD/V6/Sunroof/Only 71,313 km for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport* 4WD/V6/Sunroof/Only 71,313 km
$19,997
71,313KM
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE
$33,341
92,532KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE **LOW KM **LOCAL TRADE **AMAZING ON FUEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE **LOW KM **LOCAL TRADE **AMAZING ON FUEL
$47,699
23,956KM
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE
$35,388
40,108KM
Nott Auto Corp

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE* AWD/Blind Spot Assist/Bluetooth/Heated Seat for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE* AWD/Blind Spot Assist/Bluetooth/Heated Seat
$38,788
29,457KM
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 v6 for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2006 Toyota RAV4

v6
$6,995
364,000KM
New York Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD
$11,800
185,890KM
Gundhu Auto Sales

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD
$13,800
153,000KM
Gundhu Auto Sales

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE
$11,990
162,744KM
Redwood Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD with no accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD with no accidents
$12,800
178,688KM
Gundhu Auto Sales

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE *Heated Seats/Sunroof/Power Tailgate* for sale in Selkirk, MB

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE *Heated Seats/Sunroof/Power Tailgate*
$41,991
46,037KM
Selkirk GM

Selkirk, MB