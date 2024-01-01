Menu
Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Texte/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page Facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

106,780 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Man Lt

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Man Lt

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,780KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1BD5SM1G7291788

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,780 KM

Financement disponible O.A.C.

 

 

 

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Texte/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page Facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-XXXX

506-727-6450

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2016 Chevrolet Cruze