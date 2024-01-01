$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA9097
- Mileage 87,835 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2010 Ford Edge 144,345 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 30,328 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Trendline 126,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 Chevrolet Blazer