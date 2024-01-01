$21,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
60,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TYPHOON SILVER
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH TRIM -inc: leatherette bolster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
2022 Hyundai Venue