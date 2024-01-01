Menu
Midsize Cars, Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

2022 Hyundai Venue

60,225 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TYPHOON SILVER
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH TRIM -inc: leatherette bolster

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2022 Hyundai Venue