Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Venue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outbound Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

VIN KMHRC8A34LU016524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Venue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Venue today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Venue