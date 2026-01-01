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4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD

2023 Buick Envision

50,667 KM

Details Description Features

$42,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14453971

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$42,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR4XPD021016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,667 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging Dark finish grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels window tr...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST see dealer for details (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. See the window label for the features on a spec...
MOONSTONE GREY METALLIC
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS see dealer for details. (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats which removes heated driver and ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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$42,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2023 Buick Envision