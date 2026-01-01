2023 Buick Envision

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging Dark finish grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels window tr...

NOT EQUIPPED WITH REAR PARK ASSIST see dealer for details (Beginning with start of production vehicles will be forced to include (00Y) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist which removes Rear Park Assist. See the window label for the features on a spec...

MOONSTONE GREY METALLIC