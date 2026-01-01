$47,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWS2RU5NA203613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, MHEV HST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
RRS PROTECTION PACK W/O WHEEL LOCKS -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY HST WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: suedecloth bolsters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2020 Subaru Forester Premier 31,574 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 49,313 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited Pkg 136,774 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2022 Land Rover Range Rover