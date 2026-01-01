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Standard SUV 4WD, MHEV HST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

103,256 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST

Watch This Vehicle
14454067

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

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Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
103,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWS2RU5NA203613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, MHEV HST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
RRS PROTECTION PACK W/O WHEEL LOCKS -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY/EBONY HST WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: suedecloth bolsters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$47,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2022 Land Rover Range Rover