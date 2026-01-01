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4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD-

2024 GMC Terrain

30,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

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14434411

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG0RL314058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,393 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD-

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features

EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2024 GMC Terrain